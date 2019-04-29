Full musical menu offered weekly at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back The Fey, Winter and Lynzi Kat, May 1, 7-10 p.m. The Fey is a velvety undulating mix of Americana from rock, to country, to jazz influence with many originals and covers played under the influence of their own style. Winter and Lynzi Kat, have been performing together for over ten years, most often with other local talent.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Ron McLain, Robin Bryer, David Harvey, Tim Young, and Randy J who frequently play at Open Mic.

Friday night entertainment on May 3 is by Life Is Beautiful, 7-10 p.m. Singer-songwriter KB Bren is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB, guitar and vocals, is joined by his band, Life is Beautiful - Michael Joseph, lead guitar, Allen Ferro, bass, and Wing, drums.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on May 4 is accompanied by music by a local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 PM. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.

Saturday night, May 4, features PK Gregory, 7-10 p.m. He is described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant thrown in.” PK Gregory brings his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for another round of the honkabilly blues.

With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get the children dancing (albeit somewhat inappropriately.) This is PK’s second to last show at Vino Di Sedona before re-locating to Norway.

Sunday Funday at Vino Di Sedona brings Rick Busbea back for another night of fun and music. May 5, 6-9 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point.

Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick their favorites.

Life Is Beautiful’s front man, lead singer and guitarist, KB Bren, performs solo on Music Monday, May 6, 6-9 p.m. KB is a long-time Sedona resident and a life-long musician who has written at least 1,000 songs, fronted numerous local bands (Grateful Fred, Cold December) and played with the LA based 80’s band Fastway.

May 7 brings Tim Young to Vino Di Sedona, 6-9 p.m. This singer-songwriter and guitarist plays upbeat music that you can tap your feet to. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682