Impressionist-Expressionist exhibit at Sedona’s Goldenstein Gallery

With a history that spans 18 years, Goldenstein Gallery has earned a reputation for delighting people with the unexpected. Curated by owner Linda Goldenstein, the gallery seeks to inspire and move their collectors by enhancing their lives through art.

As a result of this living intention, the public enjoyed their expanded reach throughout the United States including the recent special Red Velvet and Golden Dreams Exhibition at the famed Lexington Hotel in New York City, the Paintings and Sculpture Garden Exhibits at L’Auberge de Sedona, James Muir’s “Christ of the Holy Cross” at The Chapel of the Holy Cross and their renowned Artists in Residence program at the Gallery and L’Auberge de Sedona where guests can meet artists and watch them paint and sculpt. On May 3, 5-8 p.m., Goldenstein kicks off this highly anticipated and popular show: Impressionist-Expressionist.

When we think of arts enduring and popular modalities, Impressionism and Expressionism, we don’t envision something radical. Yet in their time these movements were ground breaking and forever changed the art world.

Artworks featured this month at Goldenstein Gallery are by artists whose work continues that lineage of creating a distinct expression of artistic vision. Among the featured works are paintings by Patricia A. Griffin, Kevin McCarthy, Marilyn Bos, James Cook, LauRha Frankfort and Ali Mignonne, and sculpture by John Waddell and Lucius Upshaw.

Patricia A Griffin has spent 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the US. Renowned for her impressionist paintings of animals, her palette is responsible in large for the power of her work. Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of colors in oil paint are applied producing a dynamic vibration that captures the personality of her subjects.

Griffin says, “My wish is to bring the viewer into the present moment of reflection and peace.” Griffin will be Painting in Residence at L’Auberge in Golden-stein’s acclaimed Artist in Residence program during her visit May 2-6 and in the Gallery on Sunday, May 5, each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com for a complete listing of artists and times.

LauRha Frankfort is a renaissance woman in her own right as a multi-media artist, musician, singer and the first medically certified Qi Gong instructor in Arizona. In the Qi Gong theory, specific colors and materials heal. She paints human form, mostly female, blending color along the body’s energy lines that correspond to certain body parts. LauRha will be performing live music during the 1st Friday reception.

Marilyn Bos uses a mix of styles and techniques and layers, often 100 to 300 or more layers on a single painting, allowing light and shadow to create the essence of what happens. Much like the Red Rocks, each painting changes as the light reaches the various layers and the sculpted texture.

Artist John Waddell is internationally renowned for his bronze nudes and paintings depicting the human form. His seven decades of work has had a dramatic impact on communities and opened hearts and minds.

A prolific artist, there are 14 public venues in Phoenix alone where his sculpture is on display including “Dance,” at Phoenix’s Herberger theatre, which helped establish the growing city’s commitment to public art

James Cook’s landscape paintings are big and full of virtuosity, with lavish confident brush strokes. Margaret Regan said of his work: “Cook’s deliciously buttery paint charges outward into a third dimension. Thick swaths of glossy oils--blue against beige, yellow over forest green, rose on maroon -- rush across the linen. Cook appeals to art conservatives and iconoclasts alike.”

Ali’s Mignonne’s stunning paintings in her trademark style were developed by chance in the early 2000’s. She discovered the versatility of multiple mediums and began experimenting with the effects. Seeing that she could “sculpt” the paint and mixed media onto canvas she developed her current technique creating 3-D landscapes that pop off the canvas.

The public is invited to meet the artis at the opening reception for Impressionist-Expressionist on Friday, May 3, 5-8 p.m.



For information on artists, artwork, artists in residence, please visit Goldenstein-Art.com.

Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.