Performer Charlie B makes his debut at Steakhouse89

Wednesday, May 1, 5 to 8 p.m., a new musician makes his debut at Steakhouse89.

His calls himself Charlie B and he is ready to join the fine-roster of the restaurant’s performing musicians.

A recent transplant from the East Coast, Charlie Bezilla (AKA Charlie B) brings his one-man-band experience to Sedona.

He provides a live-music experience that you don’t see too often. Not only is the music entertaining but watching him set up each song and playing each instrument live, you will swear that you are listening to a full band.

Playing all kinds of genres he has something for everyone. Charlie B has consistently built a local following wherever he calls home.

Prior to the inception of his one-man-band show, Charlie B was the lead singer and guitarist of Dyslexic Head and The Switch.

Steakhouse89 regularly hosts professional nightly entertainment, featuring some of the best talent in town six nights a week.

The following is a roster of musicians that will be featured from Wednesday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 7.

Wednesday, May 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Charlie B makes his debut. The evening promises to be a lot of fun as Charlie B takes over.

Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Eric Williams at bat. Eric has an extensive collection of songs under his belt that he belts out on the Baby Grand Piano. He is a local and a favorite with the regulars.

Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., it’s Paolo’s turn. He has a strong following in Sedona and people get up and dance around the piano when he plays. Everyone loves Paolo. He is a true romantic and his love of music shines through each and every song he plays.

Saturday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., Phil Rossi sits on the Baby Grand Piano. This local performer has been around and is a walking legend of the Frank Sinatra era music scene. He knew them all. Played with them all and carries their memories forward with his fingers and hands on the Baby Grand.

Sunday, May 5, it’s Sunday Fun-Day and brunch at Steakhouse89. It’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and starting at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Reed Brothers entertain. This duo plays everything and enjoys working an audience.

Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., it’s Dave Len Scott in the lounge. Dave plays the piano with jazz-rooted fervor, adding virtuoso trumpet playing to the mix. He’s a recording artist with many credits having toured with jazz impresario Boz Scaggs.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona; 928-204-2000. www.steakhouse89.com