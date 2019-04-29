Tlaquepaque celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Saturday, May 4

Savor the outstanding tastes, sights and sounds of Old Mexico at Sedona’s kick off spring festival, the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Paired with the 9th Annual Great Sedona Chili Cook–Off, it’s all happening on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free with free parking and free Trolley service available from the Sedona Municipal Lot on Schnebly Road, Church of Latter Day Saints on Mormon Road, and the 260 Brewer Road Lot.

Be sure to bring family and friends for wonderful, day-long entertainment, including traditional Spanish flamenco dances to roaring applause, bust-a-move Latin music, a folklorico dance troupe performing traditional Mexican village dances in a blur of color, and the 9th annual Great Sedona Chili Cook–Off.

Chili competition is fierce this year. Top chefs — pro and amateur — from Sedona are doing final tweaks on their special chili recipes. Festive booths will line Tlaquepaque’s Calle de Independencia, where the action unfolds. Vote for your fav chili concoctions from The Artist’s Kitchen Shop, Creekside American Bistro, Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek, Steakhouse 89, Tamaliza Cafe, and Vino di Sedona, and help your pick win the coveted 2019 Restaurant Chili Championship.

Cinco de Mayo, which translates as the Fifth of May, honors an event in Mexican history that ultimately led to Mexican Independence.

“We love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Tlaquepaque. It’s a great way to learn about the culture and colorful pastimes of Old Mexico through the arts and have a lot of fun doing so,” says Wendy Lippman, resident partner and general manager of Tlaquepaque.

Entertainment Schedule

Patio Del Norte:

Mosaico Flamenco with

Gaetano: 11 am to 2 pm

These high-energy flamenco dancers will rock your world! They are all passion and devotion to their art, accompanied by a Tlaquepaque regular, Gaetano and his band.

Jaleo Band: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Enjoy big-sound performances and a true melding of musical traditions expressed in the rhythmic melodies of salsa, cha-cha, Latin jazz, merengue and cumbia.

Patio de Las Campanas:

Ritmo Latino: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This Tlaquepaque favorite delivers the sizzling rhythms of Latin percussion and the vocals of Andres Martinez.

Las Chollas Peligrosas:

3-6 p.m.

This fiery all-female Phoenix quintet expresses multiple subgenres of traditional Latin music from rancheras to mariachi to cumbia and everything in between.

Breaking the Pinata: 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm

Crafts with Aimee: 1-3 p.m.

Paint our own maracas.

Patio de Las Rosas:

Mariachi La Familia Rojas:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What could be more traditional than Mariachi? These folks bring it!

Darius Lux Duo: 1-3 p.m.

Darius combines his love of 60’s songwriting, 70’s soul, 80’s pop and 90’s hip-hop into a current mix of soulful, rock-edged pop tunes.

Tlaquepaque North:

Ballet Folklorico de Colores: 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm

Decked out in beautiful brightly colored costumes these multi-aged, talented dancers will delight audiences through traditional stories and folklore in dance.

Mariachi La Familia Rojas:

2-3 pm

Free Face Painting for the Kids: 11 am to 5 pm

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona. (928) 282-4838; visit: www.tlaq.com.