Two masters of glass showcase work at Sedona’s Lanning Gallery

Glass art offers more variations than many realize and on 1st Friday in Sedona two very different glass artists offer visitors insights into their processes at Lanning, a Bryant Nagel Gallery, in the heart of the Gallery District.

“Masters of Glass: Peter Wright & Peggy Pettigrew Stewart” opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., May 3rd; Artist Talks begin at 5:45 that evening.

Peggy Pettigrew Stewart has won awards for her glass art as well as her techniques. Never a fan of a furnace’s open flame she studied every technical aspect of glass making until she devised a kiln-cast process that enabled her to work with large pieces of flat glass she could melt over a mold.

The process allowed her to create texture, pattern and intricate detail with her pieces releasing prismatic colors as lighting or background colors change. One of the few U.S. instructors to teach the Verre Églomisé ™ glass technique Pettigrew Stewart also creates stunning works using this 400-year-old process that involves skillfully working the rear side of glass.

In a project close to her heart she creates portraits in glass of famous musicians from the Woodstock festival. In this 50th anniversary year Peggy Pettigrew Stewart has been made an official part of the celebrations and will have the opportunity to create face moulds of even more prominent musicians, including Paul McCartney.

Peter Wright, by contrast, creates hand-blown glass that he acid-etches or sand-blasts to remove shine to such a degree that viewers recognize his material only after they have responded to its form.

“I am fascinated by the endless possibilities [glass] has to offer. I love working with color and surface, gesture and form.”

A fascination with all types of indigenous arts, especially Native American, African, and Pre-Columbian shaped Wright’s influences and the statements he wishes to express with his glass. With a life-long love of art, Wright nevertheless came to his now-thriving career after twenty years in commercial construction after which, he says, “I began to seek alternatives for the second half of my life.”

Wright quickly excelled at the famed Pilchuck Glass School in Washington as well as the Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina. Completely seduced by working with glass, Wright notes that, “No other material moves like hot glass, so it takes on a life of its own during the making.” The process also is a long, involved one: All steps combined, a single piece can take over 70 hours to complete.

All are welcome to the exhibition opening to meet both gifted glass artists. “Masters of Glass: Peter Wright & Peggy Pettigrew Stewart” runs through May 19th.

For additional information and photos, see Facebook.com/LanningGallerySedona or follow Instagram.com/LanningGallery. 928-282-6865, mail@lanninggallery.com, www.lanninggallery.com. Located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona. Open daily: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.