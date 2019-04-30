20 movies, 9 restaurants in 8 days

The 2019 Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) was the best that we have attended (with the exception of the Chicago band’s documentary and concert shown a few years ago). The SIFF staff didn’t skip a beat!

As volunteer “screeners” we have been sifting through short films since last July.

However, during festival week we stayed in a West Sedona timeshare, screened feature films, ate lots of popcorn, and indulged in some of Sedona’s best restaurants.

The beautiful but heavy snowfall didn’t slow us down.

We took advantage of Subway, Bashas' and Safeway, as well as popcorn credits at Harkins.

Our first dinner out was at Sound Bites Grill. Suzie enjoyed the rich, garlicky Cioppino in white wine sauce served with parmesan toasted sour dough. Jeff ate every morsel of his BBQ Ribs accompanied by Spicy Mango Sauce.

Our wine of the evening was Groundworks Santa Barbara Syrah.

The next morning, we breakfasted on burritos with a side of black beans at our favorite W. Sedona Tortas de Fuego. Jeff can never get enough Mexican food and the condiment bar is loaded to his liking.

Another pleasing breakfast was at Reds Restaurant at Sedona Rouge.

Following our server’s advice, Suzie tried one of the four Breakfast Bowls while Jeff chose the “house made” corned beef hash.

The Jerusalem Bowl, consisting of warm wheat berries, lentils, Za’tar Chicken, roasted green chilies, bell peppers, fried eggs and yogurt was not only healthy but excellent.

That evening we dined at Steakhouse 89. Truthfully, we ordered too much food, but Jeff’s 22-ounce bone-in ribeye was cooked to perfection and a glass of Stone Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon hit the spot.

Our take-home box was heavy with salmon, roasted Brussel sprouts and house-made sea-salted “Parker House” rolls.

The next day, we chose to have a quick bite at Fiesta Mexicana as we looked forward to that evening at Mariposa Latin-Inspired Grill.



Sharing Lisa’s Chopped Salad accompanied by a nice Malbec wine was a delicious way to start the evening, and Jeff’s French Cut Australian Rack of Lamb, roasted Yellow Pepper Coulis and Cilantro-Mint Pesto was superb.

We used our “take-homes” for our last in-room meal -- an interesting frittata.

This day ended with a delicious hamburger and house pinot at Judi’s Restaurant.

Packed up but still attending movies, the next morning we both went to Golden Goose --Jeff dining with Sedona United Methodist Men’s group and Suzie with tutoring friends.

Jeff loves the Country Breakfast there and they do soft-poached eggs and sausage just right!

Finally, between our final two flicks we got in on the soft opening of Sedona Poke Company, a new eating establishment near Harkins Theatre--further review demanded.

What a week we had. But as we have said in years past, “It’s hard work, but somebody has to do it!”

To Your Health and Happiness.

Jeff & Suzie