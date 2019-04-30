Desert Star School plans May Faire celebration at Cornville’s Windmill Park

It is fascinating to delve into the histories of holidays that persist after so many centuries of celebration. The earliest Mayfair celebrations were held to honor the changing seasons from winter to spring, from darkness into light. The peasants in old Europe brought in the trees from the woods and danced around them celebrating spring. In ancient Roman times the sacred pine tree, was brought to the temple of Cybele in Rome, as a spring ritual. Desert Star School will have its annual May Faire Festival in Windmill Park in Cornville, Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. There will be a king and queen, a spring play performed by the 8th graders, May Pole dancing, music, and food and activities for children. Admission to the event is free. The children’s activities are $5 for the first child and $2 for each additional child for a day of face painting, rock painting, flower-wreath making, a treasure hunt and sword making. Photos courtesy Desert Star School.