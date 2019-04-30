Developer wants to breathe new life into Jerome’s Cuban Queen Bordello

JEROME -- Memories of Madam Anita Gonzales and jazz musician Jelly Roll Morton will be in the room Wednesday when the Jerome Planning and Zoning Commission considers plans to build a new Cuban Queen Bordello Rooming House.

The new owner of the property, Windy Jones, said she and husband, Josh Lindner, are proposing to rebuild the one-time bordello in the “style” of the original Cuban Queen, even using scraped bricks from the Cuban Queen that collapsed in 2017.

Jones also wants to tell the history of the original structure and the people who lived in it, including Gonzales and Morton.

The proposed new Cuban Queen Bordello Rooming House will be three stories high and somewhat larger than the original Cuban Queen built a century ago.

To continue with the historic bordello theme, Jones said there will be four bedrooms, two on the top floor looking out at views of the Verde Valley in one direction and the “J” on Mingus Mountain.

One more bedroom will be on the middle floor that will have access off Queen Street. This floor will have an art studio and small retail space that will be curated to tell the history of the Cuban Queen and Jerome. The bottom floor will have a fourth bedroom.

“We want the new structure to tell the story of the old structure,” Jones said.

“We don’t want people in Jerome to lose that part of history,” she said.

The new owners of the property are proposing to construct a building resembling the former historic building, which was painted pastel-colors with detailed mortar trim-work, while still meeting ADA requirements, she said.

The original bordello building collapsed into a pile of bricks on a windy Sunday afternoon in March 2017 after a century of debauchery, stories of ghosts and endless photos from passing tourists.

To let people know it’s not the original building, there will be a plaque outside explaining the history of the bordello, and a photo of the building before it collapsed, she said.

The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit for residential use in the C-1 Zone. Development of rooming/lodging spaces in the C-1 Zone requires a conditional use permit, the Preliminary Site Plan Review states.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Jerome Town Hall, 600 Clark St., Jerome.