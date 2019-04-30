Digital tools expand scope of library services

For better or worse, technology has changed our lives. Technology has definitely changed the way libraries deliver library services. To keep up with the rapidly changing world of automation, libraries are delivering more services electronically. This article will highlight some of Sedona Library’s digital tools and services, including a brand-new video streaming collection.

YLN APP: The new Yavapai Library Network mobile catalog makes it quick and easy to access and manage your library account on the go. With the YLN app, you can search the catalog, order items from any YLN library, place and suspend holds, check your due dates, and renew items. You may also manage your bookshelves by adding books, CDs, DVDs, and other media for borrowing later. These are just a few of the features offered by the YLN app.

LIBBY APP: If you are a fan of e-books and e-audiobooks, then you will love the Libby app from OverDrive. Libby is compatible with Android and iOS. While you may still use the “classic” app to access OverDrive, many library users prefer the upgrades, ease, and convenience of Libby. Whether you use the OverDrive app or the Libby app, the Library’s OverDrive digital collection offers many advantages: free downloads, no late fees, and immediate reading of e-books or listening to audiobooks. Digital books and audiobooks are especially nice if you are traveling.

KANOPY: Sedona Public Library is pleased to offer Kanopy, a new streaming video service. Kanopy has been described as “thoughtful entertainment,” with a selection of over 30,000 on-demand videos, including new releases, independent and international cinema, classic movies, documentaries, educational films, and more. Library cardholders can access Kanopy on their home computers or with the Kanopy app on mobile devices. Kanopy is free and easy. You must have a valid library card from Sedona Library or Sedona Library in the Village to access Kanopy.

RBDIGITAL MAGAZINES: The Library’s RBdigital collection offers full-color digital magazines for reading on desktop computers and mobile devices. RBdigital has new and backlist issues of popular magazines, with no holds, no checkout periods, and no limits. You may check out as many issues as you want and keep them in your account as long as you want. Download the app or access the RBdigital magazine database on the Library’s website at www.sedonalibrary.org.

If you have questions about the Library’s digital services, please call the Reference Desk at Sedona Public Library at 928-282-771, ext. 114. For personal assistance, stop by the Reference Desk at the main library in West Sedona or the Village library at Bell Rock Plaza in VOC.

Technology will never replace the joy of browsing the shelves, holding a book in your hands, or receiving personal assistance from a library staff member or helpful library volunteer, but sometimes it comes in handy.