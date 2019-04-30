DPS crime lab employee accused of stealing rifle magazines, firearm accessories

CHANDLER -- Monday, April 29, 2019, after an internal audit and investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives arrested 52-year-old Todd Whittard at his home in Chandler.

Whittard was assigned to oversee the Latent Prints and Firearms Units within the AZDPS crime lab. Whittard was booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail on charges of theft, forgery, and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

In September 2018, AZDPS initiated a criminal investigation and internal audit into Whittard, who was seen on multiple instances removing numerous rifle magazines, ammunition, and other firearm accessories from the crime lab’s non-evidentiary storage facility.



Whittard would conceal the items either within his pocket or within a bag and take the items to his office. On the day of his arrest, Whittard was observed in his office with a canvas bag containing rifle magazines and ammunition taken from the storage facility. Whittard was later seen taking the bag from his office to his truck and then leaving the AZDPS facility with them. The taken items were later found at Whittard’s home in his vehicle.



“Every employee with the Department is held to the highest standards and levels of public trust. This department will not accept any employee’s breach of that trust and will take swift action to ensure those employees are dealt with appropriately,” said Colonel Frank Milstead.

