Judi Forrest Wins President’s Cup

Judi Forrest was the overall winner of the annual Women’s Association President’s Cup tournament at Oakcreek Country Club. First place in the First Flight went to Lynn Winslow. Donna Cantello placed second in the First Flight. Kay Klein and Sandy Bruns tied for first in the Second Flight The tournament is two 18-hole rounds of golf played over two weeks. From left, Donna Cantello, Lynn Winslow, Judi Forrest, Kay Klein and Sandy Bruns.