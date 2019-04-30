Letter: Bridge at Red Rock Crossing best solution to Sedona, VOC traffic woes

Editor:

The traffic problem in the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona is a very serious problem.



When one of the City of Sedona surveys, done in January, 2017, showed that 4,300 daily trips are made between the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona, again, nothing was done to alleviate the situation.



There are people who work in Sedona or The Village, go to their doctors, spend money shopping, go to the movies and cultural events, go to the Sedona Medical Center, hike and bike the trails or go to school.



This is a neighborhood traffic problem that affects us here in The Village and in Sedona.

Yet it comes down to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors decision to say yes or no to fixing our traffic problem. Sure, none of the county supervisors live here, so why should they care.

The most economical way to solve our traffic problem and make both Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek happy is to put the bridge back at Red Rock Crossing or another alternate route off Verde Valley School Road. Most of the road is there already.

Allan Fairchild

Village of Oak Creek