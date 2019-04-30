Letter: Food sharing program held third Saturday of each month

Editor:

Manzanita Outreach held its Saturday food-sharing event Saturday, April 20, in the parking lot of the Verde Valley Christian Church, located at 406 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

This is only the third Saturday of this food-sharing program, but word is traveling quickly. The goal with these Saturday food-sharing events is to reach working families who don’t have time or means to get to one of the weekday food-sharing events around the Verde Valley.

Manzanita volunteers distributed high-quality food to 186 households. These events are free and open to the community. The Cottonwood food-sharing event is held on the third Saturday of every month. For more information, visit manzanitaoutreach.org.

Michelle Barry

Cottonwood