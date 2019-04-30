Letter: Landing fees reasonable to boost airport revenue

Editor:
As a citizen of Cottonwood, I support funding for this city in order for it to flourish and prosper greatly.
I have heard about the landing fees for the users of our airport, that it’s a $20 fee. I think these fees would be great for this city, because it could help expand and help our city’s budget as to impose more taxes in sales and services for our citizens.
I understand the people upset with local aircraft owners and people who use our airport, but if they are able to afford to pay for fuel and insurance, even an aircraft to fly in, then they can pay a simple landing fee, if they don’t want to burden the people with more sales tax. This fee is common with many cities around the United States, it helps pay for things that this city needs like Emergency Services, and local infrastructure.
Royce Tuttle
Cottonwood
