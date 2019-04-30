Meet your Big Park Council Rep Barb Gordon

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique?

GORDON: On Big Park Council, I represent Valley Vista Estates, a RAM. Our neighborhood has 64 lots around the Deer Pass Drive loop. Our HOA was established in 1973. The properties are all single-family homes mostly occupied by owners. Some owners built their home in the early years of the development and still live here. A block party last fall was well attended. We are fortunate to have a happy, cooperative group of neighbors.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

GORDON: I served as the Secretary for Big Park Council. As with other organizations managed by volunteers, it is a challenge to fill roles. Some representatives have served for many years. I think it is important to get new and different residents involved. That can be challenging because working residents are not available during daytime hours to attend meetings.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

GORDON: I am retired. My career as a freelance graphic designer spanned more than 40 years.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

GORDON: My parents moved to the VOC in 1990. My husband and I purchased a townhouse in 1994. We used it as a vacation home as well as a rental. My father died in 2004. My mother’s health failed. My husband and I took early retirement and moved to the VOC from Iowa in 2012 to help care for my mother. She died in 2016. A downside to living here is that we are not near family members. Thank goodness for video conferencing.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

GORDON: My husband and I are golfers. I am a crafter and a quilter. I have been involved in the Green Bag Collection (Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project) since the beginning. I use my graphic design skills to help with promotion. The collection in the VOC runs like a well-oiled machine. It is a pleasure to be a part of such a great volunteer organization. I have met some wonderful people through the project.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

GORDON: A memorable experience was the year my mother and I won the Member-Guest Women’s Golf tournament at Oakcreek Country Club. My parents’ lives in the VOC revolved around the club. They were the unofficial welcoming committee. My husband and I hope for a wonderful retirement here as well.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

GORDON: Mentoring other women.