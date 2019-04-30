Missoula Children’s Theatre Robin Hood auditions set for June 3

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Robin Hood Monday, June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Verde Valley School in the Village of Oak Creek.

Those auditioning should arrive at 9 a.m. for registration and plan to stay until noon.

Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

All students entering 1st through 12th grade are encouraged to audition.

No advance preparation is necessary.

Among the roles to be cast are Robin Hood, Maid Marion, Marion’s Maid, Prince John, the Sheriff of Nottingham, the Foresters, the Aristocrats, the Merry Band, the Guards, the Horsemen and the Skunks. Assistant Directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Robin Hood will be presented Saturday, June 8, at Verde Valley School, 3511 Verde Valley School Road.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Sedona is brought to you by Rotary Club of Sedona Village with support from local sponsors.

For more information, call Nicole Davis 928-301-2814 or Amy Montgomery 928-300-2643.