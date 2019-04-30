Newlyweds: Robert Satran and Bethany Haines

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Satran are pleased to announce the wedding of their son, Robert Satran, to Bethany Haines, April 20, at Mormon Lake. A reception followed in Rimrock. Robert is the co-owner of Robbie’s Restaurant in Rimrock and Bethany is a dental hygienist in Camp Verde. They are spending their honeymoon in Maui . Well wishes can be expressed in person with a visit to Robbie’s Restaurant in Rimrock upon their return.
