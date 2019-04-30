VOC community barbecue May 11 at Kiwanis Park

The 6th annual community barbecue is hosted by Sedona Village residents Damian Bruno, Danielle Giann, Omar Kenney and Andrew Bailor.

Like in past events, there will be bouncy houses and live music along with face painting and many other activities.

While all the same fun can be expected, this year’s BBQ will be a Near Zero Waste Event.

The organizers are changing their cutlery and plates to biodegradable versions and will have water stations to avoid the waste of plastic bottles.

They are asking as many people as possible to bring their own reusable bottles for drinking. They will have some reusable cups that the first 100 people will be able to take home.

Another change to this year’s event is the addition of Sedona Compost, a local company that caters to local businesses looking to haul away their compostable leftovers.



The BBQ organizers have partnered with Sedona Compost and will have a container on site to haul away compostable items like water melon rinds.



Organizers and Sedona Compost will be on hand to provide directions.

Please remember to bring a reusable water bottle, compost, and recycle what you can at the event.

May 11th is the date for this year's 6th annual Community BBQ at VOCA/Kiwanis Park from noon to 4 p.m.; ice cream at 2 p.m.