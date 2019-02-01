A-to-F school report cards and a whole lot more

VERDE VALLEY – The Arizona Department of Education recently decided that posting its A-to-F accountability grades was not enough.

So they created the website azreportcards.azed.gov as an opportunity to share a myriad of additional information that helps illustrate how the state’s schools are performing – and perhaps why.

Information such as student enrollment, four-year graduation rate, dropout rate, college or career readiness, and civil rights data collection are included, in addition to each school’s growth performance, its state accountability and detailed results of student achievement in state academic assessment.

Elementary and middle schools are measured in acceleration readiness and growth performance.

According to the website, acceleration readiness is calculated from “different components: subgroup improvement in math and English language arts, reducing the percent of third graders in the minimally proficient category on the state English language arts assessment, improving chronic absenteeism, and special education inclusion.”

Growth performance, according to the website, is based on “how individual students perform compared to their previous scoring history and if they are on target to continuously improve or stay within the highest rankings of proficiency.”

Graduation and dropout rates are broken down by gender, ethnicity and even special education.

Civil rights data included suspensions, expulsions, violence and calls to law enforcement, as well as chronic absenteeism and bullying.

Schools are also measured by teacher qualification, which is broken into three categories: inexperienced core academic teachers, principals, and school leaders; teachers with emergency credentials; and teaching out of field.

By the numbers – west Verde schools

Mingus Union High School received a D-grade in its A-to-F accountability in 2017-2018. The school graduated 78.91 percent of its eligible seniors in 2018, 68.97 percent of its special education seniors.

Females, and students who were Asian or of mixed race, or Caucasian graduated from Mingus Union in 2018 at a percentage greater than the school’s percentage of 2018 graduates.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s evaluations a year ago no longer represent the school’s current structure.

A year ago, Dr. Daniel Bright School was a K-2 school and Cottonwood Elementary served grades 3-5.

Cottonwood Middle – now known as Cottonwood Community School – served grades 6-8.

Dr. Daniel Bright and Cottonwood Community join the district’s other two schools – Mountain View Preparatory and Oak Creek School – for four K-8 schools in the district.

Mountain View Prep, which earned a B, led the district in growth performance with a 40.12 of 50. Oak Creek School, which earned a C, scored a perfect 10 in acceleration readiness.

With an A in 2017-2018, Clarkdale-Jerome received 44.63 points out of 50 in growth performance, but 6 out of 10 points in acceleration readiness.

By the numbers – east Verde schools

Camp Verde High School – evaluated as a C-school – finished with a 19.2 out of 20 in its college or career readiness score. More impressively, Camp Verde graduated 95.65 percent of its eligible students, good for 20 out of 20 graduation rate points.

Though Beaver Creek School received a D this past year, the Rimrock school missed out on a C grade by .07 percent. Beaver Creek scored 29.71 out of 50 in growth performance, but scored a perfect 10 in acceleration readiness.

Camp Verde Middle School scored a 34.01 in growth performance, 10 out of 10 points in acceleration readiness. Camp Verde Elementary scored a 31.11 in growth performance, but 8 out of 10 points in acceleration readiness.

Both Camp Verde Elementary and Camp Verde Middle earned a C grade in the A-to-F accountability scores.

Visit https://azreportcards.azed.gov for more data.

