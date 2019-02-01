Letter: We did it; Benevet raised the needed funds

Editor:

The 10th annual BeneVet was a great success. I don’t know if it was because the community agreed with me about the veterans not needing to battle for their health.



The VA should be there to do the battling and help the veterans get the services they need to have a better quality of life.

Thank you sponsors. Many of you donated more than $100 and we had several new sponsors. The first BeneVet we had 17 sponsors, this year we had close to 50.

Thank you donators. The raffles are always a big success and this year even more successful.



Thank you bowlers. It wouldn’t be a tournament without you. Many many of you have bowled in all the events or at least several years of events. Your support touches my heart each year. You support the cause and have fun doing it. I love to hear the laughter and see the spirit of friendship.

Thank you Shake Rattleand Bowl. We could not do the event without you. This year was Phil’s first year dealing with all the craziness and most of his staff was new too. You did a great job.



Thank you clinicians You come and bowl to support the event. Mike and I appreciate what you do for Veterans. You are not in it for the money you are in it to help Veterans.

Thank you Yavapai Broadcasting. Your words helped send many bowlers to the event and you made a great splash in the raffles.

Thank you Bill Helm. Your articles helped bring in several bowlers and many new sponsors.

Thank you Mike Meehan and Larry Cravens. You keep me somewhat sane by helping at the event writing scores, changing names, giving out the chill pill and always smiling. Plus bowling several times.

Thank you Dobie and Bobbie. Thank you for assisting Walt with the raffles, it is always crazy and we would not be able to do as many raffles if you were not there. Walt would not be a happy camper if he had to do it by himself.

Thank you Muffy and Wendy, Darlene, Sebra, Walt. Thank all of you that helped move raffles to the Dragonfly Lounge after the event. There were a lot of items and your help made it much faster.



Mike and I are so proud of this year’s accomplishments. We have wanted to purchase the mapping system for 10 years. We hoped with ALL the support from donations and sponsorships this would be attainable. Now we can help more clinicians with their wish list.

Nikki Miller

BeneVet Organizer