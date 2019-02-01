LISTEN: Mayor Alex Barber talks vacation rentals, unique challenges Jerome faces with growth

Podcast Off the Grapevine Episode 2: Alex Barber

Jerome Mayor Alex Barber doesn’t mince words when it comes to stewardship of the Verde River.

“Officials really need to start thinking about what we are going to do to be able to make sure our children still have water and stewardship of the Verde River … The Verde River going dry in my lifetime is such a sad thing.”

Balancing growth and sustainability is a major issue facing Jerome, Barber said. After all, the former mining town of just under 500 people doesn’t have much more room to grow.

Barber was appointed mayor of Jerome by her council peers last November. Barber, now in her third term, was the top vote-getter in the August primary by just one vote. Town tradition typically dictates that the person with the most votes gets to be mayor.

We met at the Jerome Public Library on the Main Floor of Town Hall on Clark Street. We talked about vacation rentals, infrastructure, main issues facing the town, and quite a few other things.

We started our conversation with SB 1350, which prohibits municipalities from banning the listing and use of short-term rentals like AirBnB and VRBO. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed SB 1350 into law in May 2016.

VVN: With the state tying Jerome’s hands with vacation rentals, what can the town do to reconcile with that reality?

Barber: We have been advised to contact our legislators with problems facing SB 1350.

In Jerome it’s completely and totally different than anywhere that’s flat and anywhere that has been built after the 1950s. So Jerome sits on infrastructure and water system and sewer lines and water lines that I’m going to call antique … we’re set up where our water and our sewer lines and our systems in all of our residential areas are so clustered that we are having problems with fixing roads that are in disrepair because we need to get to infrastructure underneath.

I will also point out that in the last couple years we have put some serious money into our water and infrastructure that has been fixed. We are looking forward to fixing it up – trying to get our infrastructure into a good state of repair which is a lot of work.

What has happened with SB 1350 is that it has been such a hot-button issue with so many municipalities it has gotten state attention so maybe they’ll do some reforms.

VVN: Jerome had an (almost) entirely brand new council sworn in last November. How do you feel everyone is settling in so far?

Barber: It was not a brand new council because Jane Moore stepped back up. So we have four ladies and one man. I don’t know if that’s ever been true of Jerome before … it’s been just a lot of men previously with a woman thrown in there or two.

Since Hunter (Bachrach) left an empty seat, we had quite a few people who stepped up. One of them was former Mayor Nikki Check and Jane Moore has been on our boards -- she has been the mayor before. I’m very happy Jane Moore stepped up there. She knows everything about everything. She’s really going to help me with bringing the three newbies up to speed.



I think we are all working together as a team very well. I think it will be great. I have high hopes for the future of Jerome that we will manage all of our problems with health and safety.



VVN: Was that a surprise to you to see her come back?

Barber: I was so surprised and so happy when it happened. To tell you the truth, every time I have run for council and filled out a council member packet I have asked Jane Moore too … I said, “Please, please, please Jane. Please step forward.”

VVN: I distinctly remember you sharing an anecdote during the candidates’ forum over the summer that you were born in Jerome on a cold January morning in The Gulch. Can you talk about what life was like growing up in Jerome and how it has changed since?

Barber: They said there was 70 people in the ‘70s … I have heard from Jane Moore that is untrue, there was always at least 200 people in Jerome. There was just quite a few elderly that were housebound.

Jerome took care of each other, they had potlucks … It started out as some hippies. And you could come up here and you could buy a house if you could find out who owned it, you could show up with a couple thousand dollars and you could get your house.

So now all of the older population has died off. The kids are turning everything into vacation rentals. So we have kind of turned into dollar signs and people see the millions of dollars they can make off this view and off this little town … we need to kind of have a fine line between the quality of life for the people who live here and the people that want to make money -- our businesses.

VVN: You were the top vote-getter In the Jerome primary by a single vote. What thoughts were going through your head when those results came in?

Barber: Every vote counts. I think that’s pretty much what I have to say about it.

VVN: Did you ever see yourself becoming mayor?

Barber: I did not. I stepped up for a town that I love. Stuck my nose into the government to kind of see what was going on. The only way you can become informed on what’s going on in your town is if you stick your nose in there and find out for yourself.

VVN: What did you learn when you stuck your nose in?

Barber: No ideas that anyone seems to come up with are new ideas. It’s been thought of before in Jerome.

VVN: As you mentioned before, it’s an almost entirely all lady council now.

Barber: So cool.

VVN: Talk about that. It must be a complete culture change on the dais.

Barber:I have heard from what I call the rumor mill that the good ol’ boys have been kind of overturned this last election.

We have a great diversity in only five people on council. We have our own little areas of expertise. So I have only the best thoughts about Jerome going into a bright future.