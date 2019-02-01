Nature’s way: Local honey a sweet cure for allergies

Brenda Nicholson said she has no scientific proof that eating local honey will help allergy symptoms, but her customers at the Honey Hole in Rimrock believe a teaspoon a day keeps the doctor away.

“Come February, March, April, (honey) sales will go phenomenal,” Nicholson said Tuesday. “Some people take it year around.”

Nicholson said she sells honey in half-pints, pints, quarts and gallons and has opened a second store in Camp Verde.

She also sells bee pollen that people use for allergies. Bee pollen is sold in sandwich bags and taken by the teaspoon. “Some people put it on their salad. Some people put it on their cereal, granola, yogurt.”

Nicholson has been running the Honey Hole for four years in Rimrock and some of her customers and even her husband say it helps their allergies.

Nicholson purchases her honey from four different local bee keepers.

She said her mesquite and cat’s claw honey comes from about 15 miles south of Camp Verde. She gets her wild mountain pecan honey from a bee keeper in Prescott, and he says it’s from Mingus Mountain, and the desert wildflower honey is coming out by Anthem and sometimes south of Wikenburg.

“New research is showing that honey helps with allergies because it helps the immune system,” explained Bella Donna, a well-known beekeeper and natural healthcare practitioner from Lake Montezuma. “Allergies are symptoms of a compromised immune system.”

Bella Donna recommends a daily teaspoon of honey -- “not in hot water or drink” -- as a good starting point for honey therapy.

“Between using my blends in my daily diet, cooking and baking with honey, and cleaning out jars after bottling, I surely consume one-quarter cup on most days,” she said.

“Pollen is another exceptional product of the hive (apitherapy), she said. “Finding a good source is challenging. Most is coming from China, being radiated on the way in, repacked and labeled “local.”

“I use all of the products of the hive, as an apitherapist, with all clients, depending on each particular situation. The pollen, honey, comb, propolis, stingers/venom, all have healing value.”

Bella Donna said people should seek out local honey, but to make sure to know where it is sourced since it can be mislabeled. “I always tell people that pure honey is always the best no matter where it’s coming from. But it is hard to find.”

Bella Donna has taken her knowledge working with bees in the Montezuma area for years and is now traveling and speaking, teaching throughout the country and world.

“I’ve been working with a lab at Texas A&M doing pollen testing on honeys for years. Tests are proving that claims are usually never, yes never, what they say. The closest to truth is ‘wildflower’ since that covers a broad range of plants. We are always trying to encourage beekeepers to label the honeys by locations,” Bella Donna said.

“Bee-produced products can provide the aid the body needs to conquer any health issue, I believe. I have seen this with myself and others, and I hear stories from around the world about this from practitioners and their clients,” she said.