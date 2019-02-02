City to begin process of filling vacant council seat

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council will start the process in filling in an empty council seat left behind by former vice mayor Kyla Allen.

Allen’s seat runs through 2022. If council approves the motion Tuesday, staff will begin the process in soliciting applications to fill the seat.

Council may also hold a public meeting to interview candidates. Part of the selection process may be conducted in executive session.

BAC to give council follow-up recommendations

The Bicycle Advisory Committee will present recommendations to the city during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

In 2016, the city was given a “silver” status as a bike-friendly community. In August, BAC conducted a community survey. Tuesday, they will present recommendation based on survey results.

Council to make board appointments

City council will appoint new members their board of adjustment, parks & recreation and planning and zoning boards. At last week’s P&Z meeting, Robert Williams and Judd Wasden were both reselected as chair and vice chair.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.