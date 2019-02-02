CV girls hoops avenges loss, Cowboys win fifth in a row

Camp Verde High girls basketball finished the regular season with another win over a team they had previously lost to.

The No. 14 Cowboys (18-8 9-3 Central) defeated No. 13 Scottsdale Prep 55-47 on Senior Night to win their fifth straight.

“The girls continued to play hard to maintain their intensity and to get better every game and these last probably two to three weeks, they’ve just maintained that intensity and it’s shown in the wins,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

CV led 27-26 at the half, then 40-31 after three quarters. A couple minutes into the fourth quarter they built their lead up to 10 points.

Scottsdale Prep beat the Cowboys 52-42 at home on Jan. 12.

“They beat us by about 12 down there,” Showers said. “We didn’t play all that well, didn’t defend very well, so we learned a lot and were able to turn it around (Friday) night.”

The win over the Spartans was the third time that the Cowboys avenged a loss from earlier this season.

“Well the biggest thing for me is the season has really been a lesson in overcoming adversity,” Showers said. “Early in the season we lost kids to injuries and we had all sorts of issues early in the season and as our kids have come back, and some

of them haven’t come back, but kids have stepped up, they gotten better, they’ve really overcome a lot of these difficulties and they’ve been able to succeed, so the season and of itself has been a huge success because the kids have completely turned around something that could have devastated them and now they’re winning,” Showers said.

Senior Hope Ontiveros led the way with 15 points, on five three pointers. Juniors Tanna Decker and Jacy Finley scored 11. Finley also had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

With the win Camp Verde moved into a tie with Scottsdale Prep for second in the region, getting the two seed in the tournament thanks to their superior (9-3) conference record.

“For us it really makes more of a difference in the regional standings than it probably does in the state rankings,” Showers said. “So the regional standings by us winning, most likely we’ll end up No. 2 in the region and Scottsdale Prep will go to three and currently their No. 1, so they drop to three and we go to two and Valley Lutheran goes to one.”

The Cowboys only had one senior girls basketball player to honor but Hope Ontiveros shined, also getting five rebounds and two assists.

“Oh she’s been wonderful,” Showers said. “You know, the Ontiveros girls, all three of them, have been basically my kids. The oldest Gabby I had for four years, I’ve had Hope for four years and now Lauren for three and Hope’s been a leader, she’s been able to knock down outside shots. She’s had her troubles in terms of injuries but she’s always worked hard and focused and come back and helped us out.”

Camp Verde goes into the postseason on a high, having won five straight. They will play in the Central Region tournament at home since the boys region champion is CV. Next year the region tourney will be at the site of the top girls team.

“Oh I think it’s great, this is exactly where we want to be,” Showers said about the Cowboys finishes the regular season on such a roll.