New bold look takes shape on Verde Canyon Railroad locomotives

CLARKDALE -- The Verde Canyon Railroad eagles will glide through the canyons of the Verde Valley with a new attitude thanks to the skills of two long-time sign-painters.

Friends and former co-workers John Alvey of Cottonwood and Whitey Thompson of Waseca, Minn., have spent the last two weeks repainting the four eagles on two locomotives.

Verde Canyon Railroad train depot is in Clarkdale and takes passengers on coaches and open-air train cars through canyons along the Verde River to Perkinsville.

Alvey said owner Linda Durbano, who owns the train with her husband David, called him and said the canopies on the other train cars need to be repainted.

Alvey told her she was right, but suggested that “your birds are in dire need of being repainted also. She agreed.

“We took our artistic license and ran with it and came up with a whole different bird scheme than what was on here before.

“There’s a slightly smaller bird underneath the bird that’s on here. We wanted to do something different, and we did.”

The two identical 1953 engines that Alvey and Thompson are painting will require four eagle heads and took two weeks. Alvey said this is probably the third time the eagles have been repainted.

The birds were painted by hand using huge stencils as guides that were cut out beforehand. Bright, solid color patterns make up the eagle’s determined look.

Alvey said they are using a high-gloss enamel on the eagle to make it shine, while the paint on the base of the train is a satin finish. Other than the two locomotives, several of the passenger trains are being repainted also.

Why eagles?

Passengers riding on the Verde Canyon Railroad occasionally get a glimpse of wild eagles that nest on the cliffs near the train route through the Verde Canyon.

The sign-painters studied actual photos of eagles while designing the train eagles, using several methods to determine the correct scale. They had to work around the engineer’s doors and windows and lights.

“We’re both of the sign-painting profession,” Alvey said. “He’s a sign painter, I’m a sign painter. But at the same time, part of our forte is doing illustrations.”

Alvey and Thompson met decades ago while working in a print shop in Phoenix when freehand painting was more popular - before computers and graphic printers.

Alvey now operates Alvey Sign Shop in Cottonwood. A hand-painted sign of his father can be seen on a sandwich sign outside his store on South Main Street.

“He’s (Thompson) is a brilliant illustrator,” Alvey boasted, saying that he called Thompson in Minnesota to come and join in on the project.

In the 1980s, the two friends did hand-painted lettering and even hand-painted graphics on billboards in Phoenix, Alvey said.

But hand-painted signs are not as popular today because of computers and printers that make sign-making much quicker, he pointed out. He does not get many calls for hand-painted signs today, he said.

However, the Cottonwood sign-painter was hired in Yuma to hand-paint two, 11-foot-high “Y”s on the city’s water tower two years ago. That’s the advantage of hand lettering, he said.

Thursday afternoon, Alvey and Thompson were holding paint brushes and busy hand-painting trim on the train.

They were putting on the final touches on their project as a deadline loomed: They were informed that their eagles were scheduled for their first flight on Friday.