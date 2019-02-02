Obituary: David Galbreath 1937-2018

David Galbreath went to have peace with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2018. He was born in Arizona in 1937 and lived here most of his life.





He fully enjoyed all sports but really excelled in bowling and enjoyed the people in the bowling world. In his youth, he also excelled in roller skating and was Arizona roller skating race champion and Arizona dance champion.





He will be greatly missed by his family and bowling buddies. He and his wife really want to thank all the bowling family for all their support and help during his long illness.

Thank you! He’s finally home.



