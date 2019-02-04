Film Festival presents Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Feb. 7

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe in hosting the world tour of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Get ready for heart-thumping action, big laughs, and pure inspiration. Each year, the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival takes award-winning and other selected films on tour around Canada and to various locations throughout the USA and around the world.

This year’s tour will feature the following films:

FEEL THE BURN

In a place that has a reputation for decadence and discomfort, a little-known ultramarathon is attracting hundreds of runners to experience its one-of-a-kind environment of art, music, and nature. Watch several wildly spirited runners take on the heat, dust, and distance while being encouraged on by a bizarre group of revelers. (Running/humor, 12 minutes)

IMAGINATION

Have you ever been that little kid sitting in the back seat of your parents’ car, wishing you were somewhere else? At the ski hill, on your bike, anything but on the road, listening to your parents talk about boring adult stuff. (Skiing/Childhood, 5 minutes)

DRIVEN

Survival Run is an ultra-distance obstacle race that takes runners on a journey into their souls. Only a fraction will finish, but all will learn deeply about themselves and their fellow runners. Join these athletes’ journey through the inaugural Survival Run Canada. (Trail running, 24 minutes)

MOMENT

There are very few parts of our world that are unexplored. But between two spires that have been climbed endlessly, there are spaces that are very much unknown. “Moment” is a lush balance of action, scenic and aerial footage. It tracks one man’s saga to complete an epic highline in the spectacular Needles of California. “Moment” explores the breathtaking spaces between earth and sky, fear and elation, success and failure. (Slacklining/climbing, 9 minutes)

URUCA II

Hugo and Lipe are back on the wall to face all challenges of alpine climbing — frozen and wet rock, poor communication with each other, inner demons, selfies, and the frigid, ever-changing weather. (Climbing/humor, 9 minutes)

IN PERPETUAL MOTION

Imagine a skier on the side of the road, your fingers commanding back flips and roof drops, improbable rail slides and huge airs. (Adventure/visual arts, 5 minutes)

SKYE’S THE LIMIT

One woman’s extreme solo stand up paddle-boarding voyage, circumnavigating the wild, rugged and beautiful Isle of Skye in Scotland, highlighting the vulnerability to plastic pollution, and empowering positive change. (Environmentalism/Paddling/Women, 25 minutes)

WHERE THE WILD THINGS PLAY

Friday night at the local watering hole and … where the ladies at? Answer: BASE jumping from high desert cliffs, performing tricks on slacklines, climbing granite routes, shredding singletrack, skiing backcountry lines and generally leaving you fellas behind. This rowdy ode to female athletes by Krystle Wright leaves no doubt about the state of women in today’s outdoor world. (Mountain adventure/women, 4 minutes)

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.