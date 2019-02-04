Latin Flamenco with all-star musicians to take stage at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill

Prescott band leader Drew Hall has been working hard to create this all-star band of musicians called Summa Totius. What does the name mean? The sum of all parts.

This band features high energy Latin/Flamenco inspired music with an all-star cast of Arizona based musicians. You will enjoy Summa Totius at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona on Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Summa Totius was formed in January of 2017 when the acoustic duo of Anton Teschner and Drew Hall (Formed in 2004) decided they wanted to bring their music to a new level. Drew had been performing with drummer Gigi Gonaway as a part of the Walt Richardson and Friends band and thought that Gigi would be the perfect drummer for this band.

If You Go ... • What: Latin Fusion dance band Summa Totius • Where: Sound Bites Grill 101 N. Hwy 89a, Sedona Az 86336 928-282-2713 • When: Sat. Feb 9th, 7 to 10 p.m. • How Much: $10 Cover

The band is led by guitarist and vocalist Drew Hall, originally from New York. Blending Latin and flamenco music with blues, jazz and rock, they have developed a unique sound that leave audiences amazed by the fusion of genres and emotion they evoke.

Gigi Gonaway has certainly conquered the big stage, having played the biggest arenas in the world with several chart topping artists including Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, James Taylor and Eric Martin.

“I was really fortunate to land and keep an amazing gig with Mariah Carey for 17 years,”says Gigi. “I was playing with musicians on a whole different plane and through this I learned patience and the ability to understand and appreciate true talent.

For many years he got to study with and learn from the great Narada Micheal Walden. Narada is not only a great drummer, but an extraordinary producer,” says Gigi.

When asked who would be the perfect bassist for the band Gigi said “call Mahlon Hawk .”

Mahlon Hawk is an Emmy award winning bassist who has recorded and performed with members of Steely Dan and The Cars as well as drumming legend Bernard Purdie. He proclaims music is food for the soul.

Hawk is proficient in styles ranging from acid jazz and funk to rock and blues.

The Panamanian-born Hawk first starting playing music at 13. Playing and recording music with a long list of top talent over the years brought Hawk to the attention of Stewart Sound Studio, where he worked on the sound track for a PBS Special with Bob Stewart and Franc Ortega.

The trio won an Emmy Award for the score in 2002.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shops. For more information and reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com