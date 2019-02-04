Music in the Hub presents ‘Songs and Stories of Two Lives Together’

It’s that time again. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Larry and Leslie Latour in their fourth return engagement at the Sedona Hub for their always fun and poignant “Music in the House” Valentine’s Day show, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are an always sane $10 at the door, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Long-time singer/songwriters and Hub favorites Leslie and Larry will bring you an emotional and heartfelt collection of tunes about love and life’s entanglements in the intimate setting that is the Sedona Hub.



They’ll be spinning their original story songs into a reflection of their lives together, singing their two part harmonies and taking the audience on a heartfelt journey. This year they will have Music in the House regular and special guest Kenn Trout opening the show with Kris Baldwin on bass, an added treat.

If You Go ... • What: Leslie and Larry Latour “Songs and Stories Of Two Lives Together” • Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road, next to the Skate Park) • When:Thursday, February 14th , 2019, 7-9pm. • Tickets: $10 at the door. • For more information: call Larry and Leslie Latour at (928) 907-9365.

L & L have been singing together for more than 15 years, and married about that long. They have four CDs of music, three of them original (Little by Little, That’s Life, and Real Music), and one a CD of Woody Guthrie style folk tunes (including This Land is Your Land of course).

All of these are digitally available on CDBaby.com and iTunes. Typical tracks include Stranded, an autobiographic “what if” love song, Bangor Fair, about falling in love under a dance tent in Maine, and The Winds of Autumn, about dreams of life and love come true. They’re currently working on a new set of tunes to be out sometime in 2019.

L & L make the room and audience their own wherever they perform, telling stories and singing funny and poignant tunes in an intimate style. Kate Hawkes of Red Earth Theatre exclaimed, “Larry and Leslie live what they sing. Joy, partnership and laughter ring through their music and performance.”

Jennifer Cohen, host of Cable TV’s Yavapai Broadcasting Verde Valley Experience gushed, “I love how they harmonize with each other, how they are with each other. There’s a sweetness that descends over them when they perform. It’s visual, it’s audible, it’s a wonderful thing.”

L & L have together played an integral part in creating the Sedona Hub Music In The House performance series, now in it’s 4th year, and they were instrumental in creating the Camp Verde Library “Music In The Stacks” series, now in it’s 3rd year. A few of their well received shows include the current Prescott Library Series, Studio B in Old Town, The Old Town Center for the Arts annual Bob Dylan Birthday concert, The Camp Verde Community Library, and Shondra Jepperson’s Living Room Series at Center for Positive Living in the Village of Oak Creek. They also performed throughout Mid-Maine during the summer months, including the WERU Fair, the Penobscot Theater, the 4 masted Margaret Todd schooner out of Bar Harbor, and aboard the Sunbeam Ministries boat touring and servicing the Islands off of the Mid-Maine coast.

They are currently at work on an autobiographical themed show of their songs and stories to take on tour in the southwest and Maine.



L & L both grew up in the New York City area in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s and met in Bangor, Maine. Leslie was raised in a family of musicians and artists with connections to the Seeger family, and Larry was strongly influenced by musicians such as James Taylor, The Beatles, and folk icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie.

Recently they participated in a benefit concert for a proposed American Center for Folk Music in Pete Seeger’s hometown of Beacon, NY.