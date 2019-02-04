Put some harmony into your love life with ‘Singing Valentine’

Harmony on the Rocks, Sedona’s chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is bringing Singing Valentines to Sedona and the Verde Valley again this year.

What better way to make this Feb. 14 delightful for your special someone?

According to the Singing Valentine program chair, Curtis Hinsley, one of several barbershop quartets will be available any time on Thursday the 14th to deliver Singing Valentines in person to lucky sweethearts – at home, in the office, or at a favorite restaurant.



In addition to the serenade, your favorite person will receive a beautiful, long-stemmed red rose and a hand-made Valentine card with your personal message.

“What a wonderful way to leave your special someone speechless,” Hinsley stated.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted through Feb. 12.

The Singing Valentine package is $40. For more information, and to make your reservation, call 928-203-1156; or e-mail: curtis.hinsley@nau.edu.

The Barbershop Harmony Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting barbershop singing around the world.