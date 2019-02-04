Sedona Gallery Association kicks off 1st Friday event with two new members

With the new year comes new energy and excitement around the arts. This is especially true in Sedona, Arizona. The Sedona Gallery Association is pleased to welcome two more members, which include: The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You and Aurora Dora.

President of Sedona Gallery Association (SGA) Angela Palmer shares, “We are thrilled to welcome these two new members to the Sedona Gallery Association.”

The Object of Desire Gallery at a Spa for You is located at 30 Kayenta Plaza, Suite 1. There is a devoted space for local artists to feature their works, including that of: acrylic, watercolor, photograph giclee prints and bronze sculptures. Artwork can be viewed at the 1st Friday in the Galleries events or by appointment.

Aurora Dora gallery is known for its beautiful night sky photographs of Sedona and the surrounding region. The images offered by Aurora Dora offer two choices of printing as well.

One option is a standard quality print, and the second adds a technology that gives the appearance of the art actually coming to life.

This technology is called ‘vivid metal’, which is a series of coating procedures that occurs prior to printing.

In addition to showing photographs of Arizona nights, Aurora Dora specializes in beautiful photos of the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights). Each photo is magical and captures the brilliant colors of the Aurora in greens, yellows, pinks and blues.

The photographer, Dora Redman, is from Sao Paulo Brazil and has been chasing the Northern Lights with her camera since 2001. Redman has exhibited her works around the world and has also been published by entities such as: N.A.S.A, The Washington Post, Alaska Magazine and many more.

“Be sure to stop into these new SGA galleries during our 1st Friday in the Galleries event each month,” added Angela Palmer, president of the SGA.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association and the 1st Friday in the Galleries events in Sedona, visit SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.