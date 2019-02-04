Verde Historical Society presents Arts and Crafts American Style

Arts and Crafts American Style, the annual craft show organized by the Verde Historical Society, promises to be an event everyone can enjoy. The show extends from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, February 9 at the Clemenceau School building, 1 North Willard in Cottonwood and features the creations of 36 artists and craftsmen.



A poll of a few of the participating artists, Val Chanda, Jo Burke, and Marilyn Bradford, indicates the wide variety of items available at the show.

Val Chanda’s craft is writing. A retired educator, she taught English and creative writing for 27 years at Yavapai College’s Verde Campus. During her summers off from teaching, she had the opportunity to do her own creative writing. Ultimately her writing efforts resulted in the publication of seven mystery and suspense thrillers. Chanda, who is a three-time finalist for the New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards, will sell her works of fiction at the craft show.

Jo Burke, also a retired school teacher, is new to the historical society’s fair but has been participating in other craft shows for 30 years. She sells upcycle tunics, hand-painted and quilted purses, and knit, felt, and crocheted handbags.

When Marilyn Bradford moved from the cold country of Boulder, Colorado, to Sedona, she began growing lavender. Ten years later, her Sedona Lavender Farm offers lavender-based products for a variety of uses. Her beauty products include soaps, body butter, hydrating mists, and face serum. Bradford’s latest product is a eucalyptus-lavender-mint hydrating spray. She also sells beautifully-packaged sachets, lavender tea, and tins of culinary lavender.

According to the Farm’s web site, lavender can be used as an herb to flavor meats, fish, chicken, eggs, candies, bread, pastry, and ice cream. Bradford plans to share her lavender cookie recipe at the Arts and Crafts Fair. In addition to her other products, she’s offering a Valentine’s Day special: body butter, soap, and exfoliating sponge wrapped in a purple box.

Other vendors at the arts and crafts show include jewelry makers, painters, woodworkers and many other artists. This is a large event that not only fills the auditorium of the Clemenceau School building, but spills into the lobby.

A dollar donation is requested to enter the arts and crafts show. The money collected at the door is used to finance the operations of the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.