Well Dressed Wolves on the prowl at Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, Feb. 8, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, Feb. 9, Main Stage welcomes the Verde Valley’s own Well Dressed Wolves. This three-piece band consisting of Gabriel Rhodes, Travis Eaton and Louis Occhiline came together in 2004 as The Mods and chose a name change a couple of years later to the Well Dressed Wolves.



The Wolves influences are vast and include The Strokes, The Who, Kings of Leon, Cream, Neil Young, The Foo Fighters, The Beatles, Jet and many more.

Their combination of garage, classic and alternative rock makes for a consistently great show. This is a 21+ event from 9 p.m. to midnight and is free to the public.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.