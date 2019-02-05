Arizona lawmakers want to limit regulations cities put on landlords

PHOENIX -- Republican lawmakers agreed to put new limits on the regulations that cities and counties can enact on landlords.

The legislation approved by the House Government Committee on a 6-5 party-line vote declares all relations between landlords and tenants to be “a matter of statewide concern.’’

More to the point, HB 2115 bars locally elected councils and boards from enacting rules of their own.

But facing stiff opposition from cities and tenant-rights advocates, Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, agreed to make the restrictions prospective only.

That would leave in place existing regulations that govern things like lighting requirements to non-discrimination ordinances -- but only in the communities where they already have been enacted. It would bar other cities and counties from following suit.

That, however, did not blunt opposition amid concerns that it means that council members a city with no local regulations could not decide that the rules in an adjoining city make sense for their own tenants.

“You’re mandating inequality,’’ said Ken Volk, founder of the Arizona Tenants Association.

The measure is being pushed by the Arizona Multihousing Association, an organization of landlords. Lobbyist Jake Hinman said uniformity is important.

“We think the state should have one state of rules for both landlords and tenants,’’ he said.

Hinman said there are already basic rules in the Arizona Landlord-Tenant Act. For example, he said, that law requires landlords to supply running water and “reasonable’’ amounts of hot water, heating and air conditioning or cooling.

Alex Vidal, representing the League of Arizona Towns and Cities, argued that local councils are in the best position to know the needs of their residents.

And he said local laws can be more specific as to things like what’s an appropriate minimum or maximum temperature.