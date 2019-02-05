Can you help? Silent Witness seeks your help in locating fugitives

Domingo Anguiano Valdez

Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson is seeking the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Domingo Anguiano Valdez.

Valdez is wanted for questioning in connection with a June 28, 2004, homicide. A direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of the fugitive within 90 days of the announcement will result in $1,000 cash reward.

Valdez, 54, is being sought in connection with the June 28, 2004, death of Omar Cardenas.

Cardenas’ body was discovered June 28 in the back seat of his car parked off Arizona 260 south of Ogden Ranch Road. Officials determined he suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Police traced his telephone records to Valdez’s home in the 4000 block of Horseshoe Lane in Verde Village Unit 4, and executed a search warrant. During the search, detectives seized ammunition, blood evidence, fingerprints and DNA evidence and more than 600 photographs of the scene. Some of the blood tested from Valdez’s residence matched Cardenas’ blood, police said.

Valdez is Hispanic, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 190 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He does handyman work and landscaping for a living and was last seen driving a 1994 black Ford Ranger. He has ties to California and Mexico.

Cottonwood police say that Valdez is wanted for first-degree murder and auto theft and believe he is now living in Mexico.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of Valdez, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.

Jackie Joseph Duval

Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson is seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Jackie Joseph Duval of Cottonwood.

Duval is wanted on charges that include child abuse, robbery, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and criminal damage. Some charges are related to domestic violence, according to police.

Duval is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

His last known address was in Cottonwood on Cyprus Street. Police also believe he may be in Berwick, Louisiana, as of 2018.



There is a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Duval.. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

Sarah Easterday-Shortridge

In a case that Cottonwood police officials described last March as “one of worst child neglect cases officers have seen,” a $500 reward is being offered by Yavapai Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest of 33-year-old Sarah Easterday-Shortridge.

Easterday-Shortridge is wanted on felony charges of child abuse, adult abuse, failure to appear and possession of drugs and paraphernalia by the Cottonwood Police Department. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North 12th Street in Cottonwood.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Remember, the call is anonymous and you never have to give your name.







Easterday-Shortridge originally was arrested during a raid on what was described as a “flop-house” for drug users. The residence did not have running water or working electricity, except for one outlet to which multiple extension cords were attached. The home was noxiously pungent with trash, debris, broken glass, rotting food and feces found throughout. The suspect’s three children, all under the age of 5, were found living among these deplorable conditions, police said.

The children were transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment, evaluation and hygiene. The children were found to be suffering from rashes, bumps, lice, burns, open sores, scabies and were observed to be covered in feces.

Cottonwood officers were made aware of this residence after a person sought medical treatment at the emergency room the evening before due to head injuries from being “pistol-whipped” by an adult male staying at that residence.

Angelina Lynn Heydorn

Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson is seeking the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Angelina Lynn Heydorn of Prescott.

A direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of the fugitive will result in $500 cash reward.

Heydorn , 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, assault, and theft.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

She is charged in an incident in November 2017 occurring in Prescott Valley. In the robbery, Heydorn forcibly removed jewelry from the victim while stealing other items of value including a cell phone.



There is a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Heydorn. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You do not have to give your name.







