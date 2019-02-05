Letter: Byron York commentary a refreshing approach of informing vs. attacking

  • Originally Published: February 5, 2019 1:26 p.m.

    • Editor:

    Thank you for giving us readers the commentaries by Byron York. His recent commentary on ‘co-equal’ was interesting, informative, and factual.

    It’s refreshing to read a commentary that informs rather than attacks.

    He is a rare correspondent who doesn’t have an agenda clouding his presentation.

    Jerry Joels

    Cornville

