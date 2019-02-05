Letter: Still waiting for a Congress with hard-working, honest people that put country first

Editor:

To Mr. Burke and Mr. & Mrs. Floyd:

I too believe a man is only as good as his word.

I remember someone saying “If you like your health plan, you can keep it.” I actually believed him until I lost it.

The Senate’s late Mr. McCain running for re-election running ads saying “Build the dang wall” (until he was back in office).

If I were to die the day Congress was full of hard-working honest people that put country first, I think I will live forever.

Kevin Presmyk

Camp Verde