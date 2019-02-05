Motorcycle crash on Mingus Mountain Saturday

Two motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital following a crash at mile-marker 338 on Mingus Mountain, south of Jerome, Saturday afternoon. The crash closed the road for less than an hour, according to the Department of Public Safety. “We received a call of a motorcycle down blocking the lanes of travel,” stated the DPS press report from Trooper Kameron Lee. “It is unknown why the motorcycle went down but the operator and passenger were both injured.” Both were transported to a local hospital and the operator, a 47-year-old man, was admitted for injuries.. The lanes re-opened shortly after 4 p.m. VVN/Vyto Starinskas