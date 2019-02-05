Motorcycle crash on Mingus Mountain Saturday

Two motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital following a crash at mile-marker 338 on Mingus Mountain, south of Jerome, Saturday afternoon. The crash closed the road for less than an hour, according to the Department of Public Safety. “We received a call of a motorcycle down blocking the lanes of travel,” stated the DPS press report from Trooper Kameron Lee. “It is unknown why the motorcycle went down but the operator and passenger were both injured.” Both were transported to a local hospital and the operator, a 47-year-old man, was admitted for injuries.. The lanes re-opened shortly after 4 p.m. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.