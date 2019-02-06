Early morning house fire leaves Sedona residents homeless

SEDONA – At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sedona firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 30 Beaver Street in the Village of Oak Creek.

The home’s residents “had awoken to fire in the walls and ceiling of the structure before the smoke alarms had started to sound,” Sedona Fire Investigator Rick Evans said in a press release. “This gave them a few seconds head start in escaping a fast moving fire. They were lucky they got out when they did.”

Smoke detectors were “operable and began sounding while the occupants were exiting the structure,” Evans stated.

According to the press release, “fire was venting out of the roof of the structure” when crews arrived.

Though damage to the structure “was extensive,” firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, the press release stated.

Evans also stated that investigators determined the cause of the fire to be damaged electrical wiring.

“If you suspect that an outlet is damaged or broken, you should not use it until it has repaired by an electrician,” Evans stated.

Neither firefighters nor civilians were reported injured in the fire, but damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $150,000, the press release stated.

