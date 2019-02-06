Eight Verde Valley boys wrestlers heading to state tournament

Camp Verde and Mingus Union are sending a combined eight wrestlers to the boys state tournament, starting on Thursday.
Eight Cowboys qualified for the Division IV state tournament:
113: Dade Woodard (35-14)
120: Ismael Gonzalez (20-9)
126: Benji Perez (40-4)
132: Anthony Tinghitella (43-0)
145: Jared Gorda (30-12)
152: Dylan Tressler (22-15)
Two Marauders qualified for the Division III state tournament:
132: Isaac McKean (22-4)
220: Ryan Griffin (36-7)
The Division III and IV tournaments start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. They continue at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the medal rounds starting at 7 p.m.
The tournament is at the Findlay Toyota Center, which was formerly called Prescott Valley Events Center.
The tournament brackets can be found at http://aiaonline.org/files/16593/2019-wrestling-championship-brackets-boys-and-girls.pdf
