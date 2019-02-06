Eight Verde Valley boys wrestlers heading to state tournament

Camp Verde and Mingus Union are sending a combined eight wrestlers to the boys state tournament, starting on Thursday.

Eight Cowboys qualified for the Division IV state tournament:

113: Dade Woodard (35-14)

120: Ismael Gonzalez (20-9)

126: Benji Perez (40-4)

132: Anthony Tinghitella (43-0)

145: Jared Gorda (30-12)

152: Dylan Tressler (22-15)

Two Marauders qualified for the Division III state tournament:

132: Isaac McKean (22-4)

220: Ryan Griffin (36-7)

The Division III and IV tournaments start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. They continue at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the medal rounds starting at 7 p.m.

The tournament is at the Findlay Toyota Center, which was formerly called Prescott Valley Events Center.

The tournament brackets can be found at http://aiaonline.org/files/16593/2019-wrestling-championship-brackets-boys-and-girls.pdf