Flagstaff police looking for missing woman, dog

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff police are looking for a 28-year-old woman last seen Sunday on Fossil Creek Road in Yavapai County.

According to a press release from Flagstaff police, Tristeana “TJ” Johnson was with her 10-year-old black labrador retriever when on Friday, Feb. 1, she left Flagstaff in a 1999 Forest Green Toyota Rav 4 with a white cargo container on top.

According to the release, “it is possible” that Johnson “received a ride from subjects leaving Fossil Creek Road on Sunday.”

Johnson is listed at 5-foot 4-inches and 130 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or Detective Rodriquez at (928) 864-9991.

-- Staff reports