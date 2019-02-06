Flagstaff police looking for missing woman, dog

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff police are looking for a 28-year-old woman last seen Sunday on Fossil Creek Road in Yavapai County.
According to a press release from Flagstaff police, Tristeana “TJ” Johnson was with her 10-year-old black labrador retriever when on Friday, Feb. 1, she left Flagstaff in a 1999 Forest Green Toyota Rav 4 with a white cargo container on top.
According to the release, “it is possible” that Johnson “received a ride from subjects leaving Fossil Creek Road on Sunday.”
Johnson is listed at 5-foot 4-inches and 130 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair.
If you have any information, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or Detective Rodriquez at (928) 864-9991.
-- Staff reports
More like this story
- Man accused of killing father in Fossil Creek extradited from California
- Cottonwood woman accused of stealing $7K-plus from Maverik store
- 3 suspects arrested in Cottonwood following weapons offense
- Driver suspected of opioid overdose arrested following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing dad
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.