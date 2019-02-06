Swift water rescue near Montezuma Castle

CAMP VERDE – At approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District were dispatched to a swift water rescue in the area of 1190 Park Lane in Camp Verde.

According to a press release from Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Eric Strauss, initial reports state that “someone was stuck in a tree and could be heard yelling for help.”

At the time of the report it was unclear if the victim was in Beaver Creek and being swept down river, Strauss said.

Strauss also said that Yavapai County sheriff’s officers and Yavapai County Search and Rescue also began search and rescue operations, and that personnel were “deployed along the creek on foot and utilizing UTV vehicles to search for the victim.”

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the unidentified victim was located by a county sheriff’s officer in the Montezuma Castle and Beaver Creek area, more than one-half mile “from the original area reported to hear the pleas for help,” Strauss said.

The victim was reported to have been found “on the creek bank awake and alert with non-life threatening injuries” and was “extricated from the creek bottom utilizing rescue equipment and man power from YCSO and CCFMD,” Strauss stated.

The victim was relocated “to an awaiting ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment,” Strauss stated.

Copper Canyon Fire wants to remind everyone of the dangers of winter storms and the flooding effects they have on local water ways.

“Please use caution when hiking in the areas,” Strauss said. “The potential of flash flood and rapidly changing conditions may cause dangerous situations and we recommend that all stay away from these areas during these times.”

