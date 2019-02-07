Benefit Mike’s 12-Pack softball tournament coming up

The Mike’s 12-Pack Sixth Annual Benefit Softball Tournament is coming up next month.

All the proceeds from the tournament benefit the Zunitch and Thornburg families. Michael “Chuck” Zunitch and Danny “Bugsy” Thornburg died in a car accident in November 2013, leaving behind their wives and five children.

Mike’s 12-Pack Benefit Softball Tournament has became a way to honor them and provide support for their families through a sport they loved.

The tournament will be held on March 23 at Riverfront Park. The entry fee is $300 per team. The tournament is double elimination with a three game guarantee and there is unlimited home runs ($5 each).

There will also be a home run derby, raffle prizes, t-shirts sold and food and concessions.

To enter a team, volunteer or make a donation, contact David DeWitt at (928) 301-1777.

Businesses and members of the community that want to get involved by contributing goods or services can contact Deana DeWitt at (928) 301-0972 or djdewitt23@gmail.com.