Not all heroes wear capes

Brian Boudreau speaks Tuesday at Cottonwood council chambers before accepting the Citation Plaque from Cottonwood police for his assistance in helping police bust a retail theft ring outside Home Depot. Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said Boudreau provided “critical eyewitness information leading to the felony arrest of three members of an expansive, organized retail theft ring. “ Gesell said Boudreau is the second citizen to receive the award. Boudreau, a 30-year postal worker said what he did wasn’t about being a hero, “It’s just doing the right thing.”
