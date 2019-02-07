Obituary: Dave C. Kinsey Sr.

Dave C. Kinsey Sr., 72, lifelong resident of the Verde Valley, passed Monday, February 4, 2019. He attended Mingus Union High School and graduated the Class of 1965.

He joined Armed Services Army Branch and served in Vietnam 1966-1968 and was honorably discharged in 1972.

He was a member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. He was the son of the late John and Flora Kinsey of Clarkdale, Arizona. Dave is survived by his companion of 35 years Charlene Jackson, of Middle Verde, Arizona; daughter Danielle Wathogoma; son Dave C. Kinsey Jr. and daughter-in-law Amber Dansdill Kinsey of the Verde Valley; sisters Sharon Loring and Garnett Padgett; seven grandchildren including Dave Kinsey III; three great grandchildren.





Viewing on February 8, 2019 5-8 pm Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood Arizona. Funeral Services February 9, 2019 9-11 am, Yavapai-Apache Tribal Gymnasium, Middle Verde, Arizona.



Procession to Burial Clarkdale Valley View Cemetery.





Information provided by survivors.