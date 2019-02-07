Two more Mingus wrestlers earn State spots

Mingus Union boys wrestling had two qualify for State at Sectionals last week.

At the Division III Section IV tournament at Winslow every Marauder that competed picked up a win.

“Sectionals were a real test for a lot of our kids but as a whole, we wrestled very well,” Mingus assistant coach Dick Linnenburger said. “We only qualified two for State, but everybody that was there had a win, so it was positive in that respect.”

Junior Ryan Griffin (36-7) was dominant in winning the 220-pound championship and avenging a couple losses.

“Ryan was a champ, he pinned in the finals,” Linnenburger said. “He beat two kids that had beaten him before, which we thought he could win any how, but he followed up with that.”

Freshman Isaac McKean rallied from a second round loss to take third and also punch his ticket to State, at 132.

“Isaac had a good tournament and lost a close one in the second round and then came back and won with a pin in the first period for third/fourth, so he’s going in at third, so he’s coming along,” Linnenburger.

The second day of the state tournament is Friday, starting at 10 a.m. with the medal rounds starting at 7 p.m. The tournament is at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, it was formerly called Prescott Valley Events Center.

Senior Danni Schulz (11-0) will compete at the first ever AIA girls wrestling tournament. She won both her matches at the girls Sectionals the week before by pin.

As the top seed in the tournament, she will get a bye and start in the quarterfinals.

“It gives you a chance to see who you’re going to wrestle next round,” Linnenburger said.

She’s already faced and beaten the No. 2 seed in the 225-pound weight class state tournament.

The girls tournament will be Friday starting at 9:45 a.m. with the medal rounds starting at 7:30 p.m. It is also at the Findlay Toyota Center.