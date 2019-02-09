Camp Verde man jailed on charges of sex exploitation of minor

Around February 2018, Christopher Brown, a 45-year-old man from Camp Verde, began a Facebook conversation with a detective from Chino Valley Police Department who was portraying a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Within minutes of beginning the conversation, Brown was advised the girl he was communicating with was 15 years old.

Brown reportedly sent unsolicited sexually explicit photos of himself and asked for sexually explicit photos of the minor, the police department stated.

In February of 2019, Chino Valley detectives were able to identify Brown through an investigation, and on Feb. 7 detectives traveled to Camp Verde and took Brown into custody.

Chino Valley detectives were assisted by the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office.

Brown admitted to sending the sexually explicit photos to someone he knew to be a minor, according to the news release.

Brown was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on five counts of furnishing obscene items to a minor, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.