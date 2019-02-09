Clarkdale to redesignate $11,500 in town funds

Clarkdale may decide to redseignate $11,500 for a temporary part-time accounting clerk position.

The town’s administrative services director will be retiring soon and the finance department is currently in the process of adjusting roles, according to staff.

Town council already designated $11,500 for a Human Resources Module. The department feels the best use of the money is toward the part-time position to “maintain day-to-day operations of the finance department.”

Council will make a decision on this item Tuesday at their next regular meeting. The meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Clarkdale Police Annex on 49 N 9th St.