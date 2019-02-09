Letter: Caring, supportive community

Editor:

We have been fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and supportive community.

Kiwanis Clothes Closet, a clothing thrift store in Rimrock next to Family Dollar, has been in business for approximately 10 years.

It was a life-long dream of Wyona Jaffe to have a store like this for our community. The support during these years has grown through continued clothing donations and our continued desire to keep prices as low as possible when other living expenses have increased.

Our community has continually provided volunteers. To many of our customers it is surprising that we can offer high quality items at such a reasonable price.

Because we are an all-volunteer staff, we have kept our prices low and many lower than when we opened years ago.

Eileen Conn

Beaver Creek Kiwanis