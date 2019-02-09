Silent Witness offers $500 reward for information on Traci Ann Koelzer

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Traci Ann Koelzer .

Koelzer, 50, is being sought by the Cottonwood Police Department on allegations of fraud. In the latter part of April 2018, Cottonwood detectives investigated an incident involving the Old Town Association and an Old Town business. During the investigation, detectives learned Koelzer was the treasurer for OTA and police believe she defrauded the organization of more than $100,000.



Koelzer became aware of the charges and is believed to have left the Cottonwood area.

Koelzer is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

In order to qualify for the $500 reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You never have to give your name.

